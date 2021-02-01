40,652 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,652 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,000. Apple comprises approximately 2.8% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 395.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 296.6% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 272.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $131.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

