4,073 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE:VEEV traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $281.24. 3,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,653. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.45.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total transaction of $786,763.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,666.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,101,044. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.