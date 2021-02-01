430,852 Shares in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 430,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 12.23% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of BREZ opened at $10.70 on Monday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

