500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Trading 10.4% Higher

Shares of 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) traded up 10.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $11.54. 731,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 949,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $495.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 86.49% and a negative net margin of 2,115.05%.

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

