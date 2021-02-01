511,000 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 511,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.40% of Comfort Systems USA as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $55.43 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $59.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $994,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,305,002.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

