53,959 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 137,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 968.1% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 31,939 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $70.37 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $74.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.00.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

