54,200 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of ALK opened at $48.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $66.96.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

In related news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $40,484.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,164.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.