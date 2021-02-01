5,658 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Purchased by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 1.2% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $309,000. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 275,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.99. 92,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,347. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.45. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $219.09.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

