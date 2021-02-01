5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VNP. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$2.90 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of VNP traded up C$0.16 on Monday, reaching C$3.80. 350,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,097. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$316.93 million and a P/E ratio of 63.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.24. 5N Plus Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.01 and a 12 month high of C$4.10.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$53.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

