60,000 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $45,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,037. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $87.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $102.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

