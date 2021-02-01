67,912 Shares in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.52% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOUT. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 106,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 29,075 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 23,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XOUT stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $36.50. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,858. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $37.42.

