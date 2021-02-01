$7.46 Million in Sales Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will announce $7.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.50 million. Arvinas reported sales of $4.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $26.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.39 million to $30.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.12 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $30.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $75.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $92.77.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after buying an additional 762,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 402.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 168,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,577,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

