80,000 Shares in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Eaton Vance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance by 149.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Eaton Vance by 33.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance by 74.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EV stock opened at $67.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.15. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $73.31.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.14 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. Analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

