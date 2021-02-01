801,236 Shares in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Purchased by Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 801,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,797,000. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors makes up approximately 4.1% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance owned approximately 0.94% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTAI. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $22.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $24.25.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.19 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

