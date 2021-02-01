8,407 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,407 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,822 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.63.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $711,622.50. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.95 on Monday, reaching $145.15. 13,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,469. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.