9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock Price Up 7.9%

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) rose 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 18,126,352 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 17,693,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

NMTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 763.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 107,348 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

