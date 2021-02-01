9,231 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Bought by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.6% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.39. 3,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,689. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.57. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $181.42.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

