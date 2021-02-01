992 (OTCMKTS:CDCO) Trading ∞ Higher

992 (OTCMKTS:CDCO)’s stock price was up ∞ during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,667 shares.

About 992 (OTCMKTS:CDCO)

Comdisco Holding Company, Inc is formed for the purpose of selling, collecting or otherwise reducing to money in an orderly manner the remaining assets of the Company and all of its direct and indirect subsidiaries, including Comdisco, Inc The Company’s business purpose is the orderly sale or run-off of all its remaining assets.

