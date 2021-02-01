A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BNP Paribas cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

