ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678,699 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of ABB worth $426,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ABB by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 10.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,432. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $30.89.

ABB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

