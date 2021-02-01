Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $124.80

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $124.80 and last traded at $124.52, with a volume of 190010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.59.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after buying an additional 1,265,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,761,133,000 after buying an additional 568,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,507,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $925,878,000 after buying an additional 121,985 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,486,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $819,645,000 after buying an additional 329,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,571,332 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $497,498,000 after buying an additional 347,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

