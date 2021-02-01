AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.9% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $102.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.28.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

