AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 3.8% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in AbbVie by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 209,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 21.2% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 82,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $102.42. The stock had a trading volume of 264,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,779,316. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $180.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average of $97.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.28.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

