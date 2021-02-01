Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) (LON:ASIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $111.00

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) (LON:ASIT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 62.26 ($0.81), with a volume of 61477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.40 ($0.85).

The company has a market capitalization of £118.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -107.14%.

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

