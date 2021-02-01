Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 1,110 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.3% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $246,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,661 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after acquiring an additional 685,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $168.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The stock has a market cap of $305.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

