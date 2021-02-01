Abyss Token (ABYSS) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.45 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00068627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.42 or 0.00864112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00049843 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00039947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.64 or 0.04465048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019990 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.