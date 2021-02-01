Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the December 31st total of 940,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 542,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACTG. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Acacia Research by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,937,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 551,558 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 764.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 611,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 540,537 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 228,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 60,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACTG opened at $5.60 on Monday. Acacia Research has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $275.96 million, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 94.66%. The company had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

