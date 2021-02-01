AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Short Interest Up 34.6% in January

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the December 31st total of 7,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 271.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 801,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 186,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 110,087 shares during the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $2.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.16.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

