Actinium (ACM) Market Capitalization Achieves $173,655.42

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Actinium has a market capitalization of $173,655.42 and approximately $375,234.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Actinium has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000072 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,175,200 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

