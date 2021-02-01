Actinium (ACM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $101,721.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market capitalization of $193,765.65 and $101,721.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 32% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 42.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000078 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,194,550 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

