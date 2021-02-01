Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.43.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.39. 39,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,184,189. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.69. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $95.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,670,000 after purchasing an additional 563,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,143,000 after purchasing an additional 326,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,710,000 after purchasing an additional 56,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,541 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

