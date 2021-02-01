Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Update

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,400 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 477,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of AGRO opened at $7.46 on Monday. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $873.46 million, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $236.73 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.
