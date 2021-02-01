Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Update

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,400 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 477,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of AGRO opened at $7.46 on Monday. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $873.46 million, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $236.73 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Adecoagro by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Adecoagro by 14.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Adecoagro by 42.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

