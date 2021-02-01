AdEx (ADX) Market Cap Hits $15.25 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00068317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.10 or 0.00864947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049937 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00040064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,496.59 or 0.04446823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020058 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

