AdEx Price Down 3.4% This Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00064900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.65 or 0.00856353 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00051586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.16 or 0.04369521 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00032568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00019500 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

