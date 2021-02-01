adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised adidas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.84. 27,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,458. adidas has a 1 year low of $87.65 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.67, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.08.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

