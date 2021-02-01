ADLER Group S.A. (ADJ.F) (ETR:ADJ) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of ADLER Group S.A. (ADJ.F) (ETR:ADJ) were up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €25.88 ($30.45) and last traded at €25.52 ($30.02). Approximately 146,082 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.86 ($29.25).

The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.01.

About ADLER Group S.A. (ADJ.F) (ETR:ADJ)

ADLER Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

