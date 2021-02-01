ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Trading Up 10.4%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s share price was up 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 5,031,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,004,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $231.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.84.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. The business had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 92.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 731,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 144,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

