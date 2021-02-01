Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Fisher Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 2.2% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.21% of Adobe worth $2,909,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,444,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 68,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $13.51 on Monday, hitting $472.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,142. The company has a market capitalization of $226.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $482.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,794 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,167. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.