Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,509 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.1% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 373 shares of the software company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $458.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $220.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $482.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,794 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,167 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

