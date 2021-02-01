Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $149.14 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $177.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.79. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

