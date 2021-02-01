Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Up 5.8%

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)’s stock price shot up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.88 and last traded at $108.57. 205,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 291,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEIS. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.08 and its 200-day moving average is $83.01.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

