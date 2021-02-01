Adviser Investments LLC Sells 3,510 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,929 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.0% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 60,390 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,702,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 27.2% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 10.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,253 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,352,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 128,060 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,935,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.77.

Microsoft stock opened at $231.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $242.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

