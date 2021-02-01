AECOM (ACM) to Release Earnings on Monday

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect AECOM to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect AECOM to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACM opened at $50.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $55.73.

ACM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

