AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of AECOM worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 29.4% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,731,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,730 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AECOM by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,309 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in AECOM by 89.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 463,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after acquiring an additional 218,748 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its position in AECOM by 52.2% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 353,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 121,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter worth about $4,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACM opened at $50.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $55.73.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

