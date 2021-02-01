Aeon (AEON) Achieves Market Cap of $3.27 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $9,311.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeon has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.00417169 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000796 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.