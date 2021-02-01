Aeon (AEON) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.09 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. Aeon has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $10,829.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aeon has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.41 or 0.00429278 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000821 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.