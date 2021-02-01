Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading Up 7.3%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 3,611,095 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,186,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGEN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $751.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 18.4% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 60.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 36.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

