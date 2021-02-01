Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Up 40.8% in January

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the December 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $69.85 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

