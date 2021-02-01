Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Agree Realty worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 25,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

In other Agree Realty news, Director William S. Rubenfaer bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.99 per share, with a total value of $94,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,394.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $63.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.