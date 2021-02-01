Agrello Achieves Market Cap of $6.45 Million (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Agrello has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $957,129.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Agrello has traded up 35% against the US dollar. One Agrello token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00068462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.19 or 0.00859465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00049994 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,521.73 or 0.04491414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00019950 BTC.

DLT is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,106,192 tokens. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Agrello can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrello should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

